Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Joe Biden on shared goals
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with U.S. President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change.
Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, and they discussed the prospects of a free trade deal.
"Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening," Johnson said on Twitter. "I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19."
A spokeswoman for Johnson said the leaders "also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries." Britain left the European Union last year.
On Friday, Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to review Taliban deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texan man charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC': FBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists: Judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PML-N lambasts Imran Khan after UN cautions staff against flying by Pak airlines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Covid-19 intensive care numbers down for first time in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Joe Biden on shared goals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to unveil climate change policies, adviser says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox