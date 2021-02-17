Boris Johnson urged to focus post-Covid plans on vulnerable children
Boris Johnson must put vulnerable children at the heart of his post-Covid plans to ensure no one is left behind after the pandemic, England’s children’s commissioner will warn.
In her final speech in the post on Wednesday, Anne Longfield will accuse the Treasury of an “institutional bias against children,” saying it’s failing to take account of the “cumulative impact” of multiple spending decisions on families.
She will also talk of her frustration with Whitehall officials -- many of whom, she claimed, view children as “remote concepts or data points on an annual return.” She will say: “This is how children fall through the gaps –- because too often the people in charge of the systems they need simply don’t see them and try to understand their world.”
Schools have been closed in England since early January in the third national lockdown, meaning many children have only had one full term of lessons in the last year. Longfield will call for a “year of opportunity” to be launched once the virus is suppressed, with schools, sports halls and swimming pools opened at evenings and weekends to help children “catch up with confidence.”
Also read| SA, Brazil variants of Covid virus in India: All we know about the two mutations
She will also urge Johnson to extend the 20-pound ($27.80) weekly uplift in Universal Credit benefits payments when it comes to an end in April, warning that failing to do so would push 800,000 children into “devastating poverty.” Johnson’s “promise to ‘level up’ is just a slogan unless it focuses on children,” she will add.
A government spokesperson said: “Protecting vulnerable children has been at the heart of our response to the pandemic, driven by our commitment to level up opportunities and outcomes.”This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan alleges 'political pressure' from China may have blocked vaccine deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson urged to focus post-Covid plans on vulnerable children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Joe Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Assembly passes bill aiming to curb 'a rise in Islamism'
- The bill did not single out any particular religion but included tough measures against online apologists for violent acts, stricter surveillance of religious associations, tighter restrictions on educating children outside mainstream schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore minister warns full pandemic brunt not yet felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freeze could keep Texans in the dark for days: energy update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa readies for J&J Covid-19 vaccine inoculation to health care workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil rights groups want EU to ban biometric surveillance ahead of new AI laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand ends lockdown after deciding outbreak contained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's election sprint resembles US presidential brawl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden warns China of repercussions over human rights abuses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Joe Biden suggests more police funding, no jail for drug offenders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says China will face repercussions on human rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Epstein's ex-girlfriend Maxwell alleges physical abuse by guard in federal jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox