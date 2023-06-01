Home / World News / Brampton becomes second municipality in Canada to ban caste-based discrimination

Brampton becomes second municipality in Canada to ban caste-based discrimination

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Jun 01, 2023 02:17 PM IST

A resolution in this regard was passed by the city council and has been referred to the Ontario Human Rights Commission or OHRC, the outlet Brampton Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA has become the second municipality in Canada to pass a motion against caste-based discrimination.

HT Image
HT Image

A resolution in this regard was passed by the city council and has been referred to the Ontario Human Rights Commission or OHRC, the outlet Brampton Guardian reported on Wednesday.

“Caste-based oppression is experienced by various faith communities in South Asia, the Caribbean and parts of Africa and East Asia,” the motion read.

“There are documented cases of caste-based discrimination in the diaspora in Canada. Caste may be identified by, but not limited to an individual’s last name, family occupation, diet and area of origin and self-identification can be unsafe when cast-based discrimination is not recognized,” it added, according to the outlet.

Brampton has become the first municipality in the province of Ontario to pass a motion against caste-based discrimination.

The city of Burnaby in the province of British Columbia was the first municipality in the country to include caste as a protected category in its equity policy. The motion in that regard was passed by City Council in April.

That motion had been passed unanimously, according to Council member Sav Dhaliwal. It had earlier been passed by the executive committee of the Council on April 5, requesting the Council to include caste as a protected category. “It’s an acknowledgement of a problem that exists and that’s the start of the search for solutions,” Dhaliwal, chair of the executive committee, told the Hindustan Times.

In March this year, the Toronto District School Board or TDSB, the largest in the country, had passed a similar resolution and had also referred the matter to the OHRC to frame a policy.

That motion had been passed with 16 votes in favour and five against.

That TDSB motion raised awareness over discrimination based on caste.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Topics
brampton Canada canada + 1 more
brampton Canada canada
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out