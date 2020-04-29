e-paper
Home / World News / Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths cross 5,000, toll higher than China’s

Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths cross 5,000, toll higher than China’s

The ministry said Brazil’s death toll due to coronavirus could be higher than Tuesday’s official figure of 5,107, as the cause of 1,156 further deaths are under investigation.

world Updated: Apr 29, 2020 06:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Brasilia
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Evandro Freire hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 28, 2020.
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Evandro Freire hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 28, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced Tuesday, pushing the toll above that of China.

A record 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry said.

China, where the virus first emerged before spreading across the world, has recorded about 4,600 deaths.

The ministry said Brazil’s toll could be higher than Tuesday’s official figure of 5,107, as the cause of 1,156 further deaths are under investigation.

Experts believe the overall number of COVID-19 cases could be 12 to 15 times higher, due to a large number of undetected cases given the lack of testing availability across the country’s 210 million population.

Deaths among vulnerable indigenous communities rose by 15 on Monday, a jump of 50 percent in the past five days, according to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro regularly expresses his impatience with restrictions imposed by the state governors to slow the disease’s spread and has pushed hard for economic activity to restart.

Health Minister Nelson Teich, who took office earlier this month after the controversial firing of his predecessor, said last week as the death toll hit 3,000 that it was premature to attribute the rise in fatalities to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

He suggested it could instead be the result of an increase in testing.

Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit state with a third of the country’s cases, plans to gradually resume economic activity -- sector by sector -- from May 11.

Rio de Janeiro and southeastern Minas Gerais states are preparing similar measures, while the federal district of Brasilia and southern Santa Catarina state have already resumed certain activities.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report
Covid cases climb to 31,000, spike puts deaths over 1,000
UP begins task for return of 1 million stranded migrants
Covid 19 update: Govt testing strategy focuses on speed
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
US first country with over 1 million Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 59,000
Internet speeds fall to lowest in 2 years
