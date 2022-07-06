Brazilian model, sniper killed in Russian military strike in Ukraine: Report
- The missile strike also killed ex-Brazilian soldier Douglas Burigo, 40, who returned to find Thalita. She was the only soldier left after the first strike took place, British publication Daily Mail claimed.
A Brazilian model who had joined the Ukrainian army and trained as a sniper to help fight against invading Russian forces has been killed in combat, according to media reports. Thalito do Valle, 39, joined just three weeks ago but is believed to be one of those who died in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, the north-eastern city that has been subjected to intense bombardment. She also took part in humanitarian missions and fought the Islamic State in Iraq, according to a report by the Daily Mail.
Thalita had documented her conflict experience on YouTube, on which she posted videos about fighting the Islamic State. She studied law before she became a model and actress.
Kharkiv is Ukraine's second largest city and lies further to the north. It was hit with Russian missiles overnight, the governor of Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said Wednesday on Telegram.
Fighting has raged in and around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region as Russian troops try to build on recent gains, while NATO presses ahead with Finland and Sweden's historic membership bids.
In the last 24 hours, Russian shelling killed at least seven people in Ukraine and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.
After abandoning its initial aim of capturing Kyiv following tough local resistance, Russia has focused its efforts on securing control of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk areas.
Russian forces launched an aggressive offensive in Ukraine on February 24.
