Brexit from January 1: UK’s new points-based visa system opens

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:31 IST

A month before the UK completes the Brexit process and begins a new phase from January 1, 2021, a new points-based immigration system that treats professionals from EU countries at par with those from India and other countries opened on Tuesday.

Under the new set-up, designed along the lines of Australia’s points system, points will be awarded for a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and for a minimum salary of £25,600 per year. Skilled worker visas will be awarded to those who gain enough points.

When the UK was a member of the EU - it formally left in January this year and is in the transition period - citizens from member-states were able to move and work in the UK under the “freedom of movement” facility.

This facility ends with the completion of the Brexit process and the end of the transition period on December 31 this year, making it mandatory for EU citizens to go through the same visa rules as applicable to others.

The UK’s home office said that applications can be made online, with decisions expected within three weeks. Applicants will need to have enough money to pay the application fee (ranging from £610 to £1,408), the healthcare surcharge (usually £624 per year), and be able to support themselves (usually by having at least £1,270 available). The visa lasts for up to five years before it needs to be extended.

UK home secretary Priti Patel said, “This government promised to end free movement, to take back control of our borders and to introduce a new points-based immigration system. Today, we have delivered on that promise.

“This simple, effective and flexible system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, while also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK’s workforce. We are also opening routes for those who have exceptional talent or show exceptional promise in the fields of engineering, science, tech or culture.”

Besides the skilled worker visas, other visas also opened on Tuesday, including global talent visas for people who can show they have exceptional talent or exceptional promise in the fields of science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology or arts and culture.

Also open are innovator visas for persons seeking to establish businesses in the UK based on innovative, viable and scalable business ideas, and start-up visas for persons seeking to establish businesses in the UK for the first time.

The student route and child student route opened on October 5, 2020 to eligible international students from across the globe, the home office said.