Brexit ‘saddest’ event for UK since World War II, says Richard Branson

British lawmakers blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt Tuesday to fast-track his Brexit bill through Parliament so that the U.K. can leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:44 IST
Associated Press
Britain is now awaiting a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.’s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.
Britain is now awaiting a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.'s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.
         

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says Brexit is the “saddest thing” that’s happened to Britain and Europe since World War II.

Speaking in Israel, where he was inaugurating new Virgin Atlantic services, Branson said British voters were “misled” before the 2016 referendum and if given another chance would vote to stay in Europe.

He added: “I would certainly recommend that that’s how they should vote.”

Britain is now awaiting a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.’s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:44 IST

