Nobel laureate's praise for PM Modi: ‘One of the most visible leaders’

ByMallika Soni
May 23, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Brian Paul Schmidt: The Nobel winner is the leader and chief executive officer of Australian National University.

PM Narendra Modi is certainly one of the most visible leaders that India has had in a lifetime, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt said after a meeting with the Indian leader in Sydney. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia where he met Schmidt. Brian Paul Schmidt is the winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt is seen.
Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt is seen.

"Prime Minister Modi is certainly one of the most visible leaders that India has had in my lifetime, and just talking to him, I can see why. He's very personable and really takes an interest in people when he talks to them. And I think that's probably true of whoever he talks to, whether it's the President of the United States or someone that he meets for the first time from society," Brian Paul Schmidt said.

Talking of India's work in research and science, Brian Paul Schmidt said, “It was actually really enjoyable. He (PM Modi) was very well briefed on what we're doing here in Australia and how we can work together in research and science. India's ability to do world-class science has become just an order of magnitude higher because India is investing in its science and scientists to give them equipment and the ability to ask questions on the edge.”

Brian Paul Schmidt has spent most of his academic career as an astrophysicist at the ANU Mount Stromlo Observatory and Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics before becoming Vice-Chancellor. The Nobel winner is the leader and chief executive officer of Australian National University.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

