Home / World News / Britain at a halt amid worst day of train strikes, no service at some stations

Britain at a halt amid worst day of train strikes, no service at some stations

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Britain Strikes: Commuter services into the capital run by Thameslink, Southern and Southeastern will come to a complete halt.

Britain Strikes: Travelers walk through the concourse during strike action at London Euston railway station.(Bloomberg)
Britain Strikes: Travelers walk through the concourse during strike action at London Euston railway station.(Bloomberg)
Bloomberg |

Some of London’s biggest railway stations will be shut on Thursday while airports such as Gatwick are also deprived of any train services, as strikes on the network reach a critical peak.

Commuter services into the capital run by Thameslink, Southern and Southeastern will come to a complete halt. Train drivers represented by the Aslef union are walking out following a long dispute over pay.

The walkout comes in the middle of four days of separate strikes held by the RMT, another labor group. While the RMT is not technically on strike Thursday, services will be crippled by Aslef’s industrial action.

Read more: US first lady Jill Biden to undergo skin cancer surgery for lesion: Details

The effect will be more severe than on the days affected by the RMT’s strikes. London Bridge, Victoria and City Thameslink will have no services at all. There will be no services on the West Coast main line which connects London to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Some rail operators will run a heavily reduced service, such as Great Western Rail which will provide one hourly train into Paddington. That is compared with four hourly trains on previous RMT strike days.

Travelers to and from Gatwick airport will have to make their way by coach or car. However, most of the hub’s coach services run by National Express Group Plc have already sold out. Neither will there be any trains to Luton airport.

Bus services in west and south London will be disrupted as a strike by Abellio workers continues into its second day.

Aslef recently re-balloted members and now has a mandate to take further strike action up until June. Talks between union bosses, ministers and train company executives are expected to resume at the start of next week.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
britain
britain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out