IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a face mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(AP)
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a face mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(AP)
world news

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab

Raab said that the international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and will hold those responsible to account.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Britain is "urgently looking" at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," Raab said on Twitter, adding that he welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom myanmar
app
Close
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
world news

Iran’s last atomic gambit could make crafting a bomb harder

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported late Wednesday that Iran took another step to bring the country further out of compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democrats have planned to illustrate the "terrible toll" of the riot.(REUTERS)
Democrats have planned to illustrate the "terrible toll" of the riot.(REUTERS)
world news

Democrats to focus on 'terrible toll' of Capitol riot in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The House managers who are prosecuting the case in the US Senate spent much of Wednesday recounting the events that led to the riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals(Twitter/ryano891)
Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals(Twitter/ryano891)
world news

KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters

AP, Richmond
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a face mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(AP)
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a face mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(AP)
world news

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Raab said that the international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and will hold those responsible to account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British national David Taylor leaves Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday.(AP)
British national David Taylor leaves Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday.(AP)
world news

British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:28 PM IST
David Taylor, 38, was jailed in March 2017 together with his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, over the death of a traffic policeman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules meant internet shutdowns could be carried out in a more organised manner, but they raised concerns over arbitrary censorship.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Experts say the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules meant internet shutdowns could be carried out in a more organised manner, but they raised concerns over arbitrary censorship.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Digital siege: Internet cuts become favored tool of regimes

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST
  • Around the world, shutting down the internet has become an increasingly popular tactic of repressive and authoritarian regimes and some illiberal democracies. Digital rights groups say governments use them to stifle dissent, silence opposition voices or cover up human rights abuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made in containing the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(AP)
world news

Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then US vice president Joe Biden in Beijing on December 4, 2013. (Reuters file)
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then US vice president Joe Biden in Beijing on December 4, 2013. (Reuters file)
world news

Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden, says US-China confrontation disastrous for both

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Biden raised the issues of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the Hong Kong crackdown and Beijing’s increasing assertiveness on Taiwan with Xi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld the Islamabad High Court’s suspension of jail sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in one of the corruption cases against them (File Photo)(AFP)
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld the Islamabad High Court’s suspension of jail sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in one of the corruption cases against them (File Photo)(AFP)
world news

Pakistan Supreme Court bars execution of inmates with mental illness

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The court observed that carrying out the death sentence does not "meet the ends of justice" if a convict was unable to comprehend the rationale behind the punishment due to a mental illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
QAnon believers are busy floating a convoluted conspiracy theory that claims Trump will be inaugurated as the next US president on March 4.(REUTERS)
QAnon believers are busy floating a convoluted conspiracy theory that claims Trump will be inaugurated as the next US president on March 4.(REUTERS)
world news

QAnon followers believe Trump will return to power on March 4. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Some QAnon believers are busy floating a convoluted conspiracy theory that claims Trump will be inaugurated as the next US president on March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Salam, mayor of Nazareth sits in his office in Nazareth, Israel's largest Arab city February 8, 2021.(REUTERS)
Ali Salam, mayor of Nazareth sits in his office in Nazareth, Israel's largest Arab city February 8, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

In Israel's largest Arab city, a Nazarene defends Netanyahu

Reuters, Nazareth, Israel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth, says that he sees "no better choice" for Israel's 21% Arab minority than veteran conservative Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain left the EU at the end of January last year, but kept its full access to the 27-nation bloc's single market until the end of 2020, when it was replaced by a trade agreement.(Bloomberg)
Britain left the EU at the end of January last year, but kept its full access to the 27-nation bloc's single market until the end of 2020, when it was replaced by a trade agreement.(Bloomberg)
world news

Britain to take much bigger GDP hit from Brexit than the EU

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • "For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% point for the UK," the European Commission said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Democrats prosecuting Trump in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday leaned heavily on the threat posed to Republicans, including then-Vice President Mike Pence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man wearing a protective mask shops for decorations at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (REUTERS)
Man wearing a protective mask shops for decorations at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (REUTERS)
world news

In Wuhan, last-minute shopping and a return to normal on Lunar New Year eve

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Shopkeeper Wu Xiuhong said daily sales at her store selling nuts have halved this year from their usual figure of 40,000 yuan ($6,200) ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The app, called Quyan, has gained popularity among young Taiwanese. It uses a photograph uploaded by a user to edit their face onto celebrities, creating 'deep fakes' videos that make the users look like actors. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)(AP)
The app, called Quyan, has gained popularity among young Taiwanese. It uses a photograph uploaded by a user to edit their face onto celebrities, creating 'deep fakes' videos that make the users look like actors. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)(AP)
world news

Chinese face-swapping app poses 'grave security threat': Taiwan's official

ANI, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • After conducting an investigation of the Quyan app, a national security official said it poses "grave security threat," especially as it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification to use, Taipei Times reported on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP