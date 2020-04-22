e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Britain’s House of Commons goes virtual from Wednesday, 120 MPs to join remotely

Britain’s House of Commons goes virtual from Wednesday, 120 MPs to join remotely

In Britain’s House of Commons, a maximum of 120 MPs will be able to take part remotely over the course of any ‘hybrid proceedings’, which will constitute the first two hours of each sitting.

world Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:22 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Members of Parliament sitting in the Chamber in the House of Commons, in London on April 21, 2020, where social distancing measures have been put in place due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Members of Parliament sitting in the Chamber in the House of Commons, in London on April 21, 2020, where social distancing measures have been put in place due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
         

For centuries, the House of Commons witnessed raucous debates and rousing speeches as nearly 650 MPs sat closely to each other on the green benches, but from Wednesday barely 170 of them will be able to join proceedings, 120 of them remotely.

Sitting on sparsely occupied benches, some MPs on Tuesday debated and approved a motion that will allow them to participate in questions (including Prime Minister’s Questions), urgent questions and ministerial statements via video link.

The motion, which was approved without a vote, will allow members to participate either virtually or physically in the Chamber. A maximum of 50 MPs will be able to be present in the Chamber at any one time to comply with social distancing guidelines.

A maximum of 120 MPs will be able to take part remotely over the course of any ‘hybrid proceedings’, which will constitute the first two hours of each sitting. Under the terms of the motion, the House will continue to meet at its usual sitting times, but only on Mondays (from 2.30pm), Tuesdays and Wednesdays (both from 11.30am).

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperating from cornavirus infection, will face Keir Starmer, the newly-elected Labour leader, during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: “By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual Parliament, we are enabling Members to stay close to their communities, while continuing their important work scrutinising the Government.”

“I do not want Members and House staff putting themselves at risk. By working virtually, this is our contribution to the guidance of stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news