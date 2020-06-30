Britain says China has made ‘grave step’ by passing Hong Kong security law

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:44 IST

Britain said it was deeply concerned by reports that China’s parliament had passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, describing it as a “grave step”.

“We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “This would be a grave step.”

“Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement,” Raab said.