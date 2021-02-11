Britain to take much bigger GDP hit from Brexit than the EU, says European Commission
- "For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% point for the UK," the European Commission said.
Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) will cost the bloc around 0.5% of economic growth over the next 24 months, but Brexit will be more than four times more painful for the United Kingdom, the European Commission said on Thursday.
Britain left the EU at the end of January last year, but kept its full access to the 27-nation bloc's single market until the end of 2020, when it was replaced by a trade agreement.
"For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% point for the UK," the Commission said.
The EU-UK trade deal covers goods, services, investment, competition, subsidies, tax transparency, air and road transport, energy and sustainability, fisheries, data protection, and social security coordination.
In goods trade, the agreement sets zero tariffs and zero quotas on all goods complying with the appropriate rules of origin -- a more trade-friendly option than standard trading terms under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
"Compared to the 'WTO assumption' that was modelled in the autumn forecast, the EU-UK FTA reduces this negative impact for the EU on average by about a third and for the UK by about a quarter," the Commission said.
But the Commission also said that while there were no tariffs and quotas on goods, there were significant non-tariffs barriers for trade in both goods and services.
"In sum, while the FTA improves the situation as compared to an outcome with no trade agreement between the EU and the UK, it cannot come close to matching the benefits of the trading relations provided by EU membership," the Commission said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Supreme Court bars execution of inmates with mental illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QAnon followers believe Trump will return to power on March 4. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Israel's largest Arab city, a Nazarene defends Netanyahu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to take much bigger GDP hit from Brexit than the EU
- "For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the European Union on Free Trade Agreement terms is estimated to generate an output loss of around 0.5% of GDP by the end of 2022, and some 2.25% point for the UK," the European Commission said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Wuhan, last-minute shopping and a return to normal on Lunar New Year eve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese face-swapping app poses 'grave security threat': Taiwan's official
- After conducting an investigation of the Quyan app, a national security official said it poses "grave security threat," especially as it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification to use, Taipei Times reported on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End of 'colonial noose': New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against neckties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's call to Xi Jinping has a ripple effect: Shares across the world gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats use unreleased videos, Trump’s own words in blaming him for riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un moves to save pandemic-ravaged economy, warns of 'powerful measures'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Joe Biden's war on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
- Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden seeks more foreign workers while skirting H-1B visa uproar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox