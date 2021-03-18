Britain warns of consequences if EU breaks law on vaccine contracts
"There is of course a need for all countries to respect contract law... and I'm sure that the European Union will live up to the commitments and statements that it has made," Hancock told lawmakers, after the EU threatened to bloc vaccine exports to Britain.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The European Union must respect the law around Covid-19 vaccine supply contracts and there will be consequences for the bloc if it breaks it, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"There is of course a need for all countries to respect contract law... and I'm sure that the European Union will live up to the commitments and statements that it has made," Hancock told lawmakers, after the EU threatened to bloc vaccine exports to Britain.
"We fully expect those contracts to be delivered on, because there are very significant consequences to breaking contract law."
Canada suffers slowest population growth since World War I
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Over the past five years, immigration has accounted for more than three quarters of Canada’s total population growth but that figure dropped to 58% in 2020.
Europe’s Covid vaccination drive running at half the pace of US: Report
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The 29 countries in the bloc and wider European Economic Area took delivery of 9.9 million doses over the week through March 14 and administered 9.1 million shots over the period, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Thursday.
'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
US jobless claims rise to 770,000, layoffs remain high
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.
Shortfall in vaccine deliveries in UK will delay jabs for those below 50: Report
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Britain’s National Health Service told public health officials Thursday that vaccine supplies available for first doses would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29.
Europe, with millions of doses unused, is divided on export ban
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST
EU members, including Italy and France, said they were open to exploring the vaccine export ban while others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the possible negative impact on European companies, according to the note.
'Takes one to know one': Vladimir Putin on Joe Biden's 'killer' remark
AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The Russian leader pointed at America's past history of slaughtering Native Americans and slavery, arguing that the painful legacy has weighed on the United States.
Italian PM Draghi says AstraZeneca verdict won’t change country's vaccine plans
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The premier, visiting the northern region of Lombardy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, said that the decision to suspend use of the vaccine taken by several countries was “temporary and precautionary.”
What now for North Korea and US talks?
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST
- US officials say they have attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through "several channels" in recent weeks, with no response.
France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US
AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
- China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The Alphabet Inc. unit is investing in offices and data centers, including more than $1 billion in its home state of California, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday.
Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Activists and UN experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region.
Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol.