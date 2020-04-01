e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British Airways stops flights from Gatwick

British Airways stops flights from Gatwick

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

world Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
HT Correspondent & Agencies
Hindustan Times, London
Gatwick airport largely serves British Airways’ leisure travelers, and some flights are still operating from its larger Heathrow hub.
Gatwick airport largely serves British Airways’ leisure travelers, and some flights are still operating from its larger Heathrow hub.(Reuters file photo. Image for representational purpose. )
         

British Airways suspended operations at its second London hub at Gatwick airport as the airline industry enters deep hibernation to weather the impact of the coronavirus.

With just over a week to go until the Easter holidays, the IAG SA-owned carrier is contacting customers with the news that flights are off, a spokesperson said by email. Gatwick largely serves British Airways’ leisure travelers, and some flights are still operating from its larger Heathrow hub.

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

“As of 5pm on March 30, of those hospitalised, 1,789 have sadly died,” the health ministry said on its Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the UK government, facing criticism over alleged lack of action to repatriate thousands of Britons stuck in India and other countries, has announced a £75 million plan to charter flights as part of a new partnership with several airlines.

Senior Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma, who last week tested positive and was hospitalised, has now been discharged and is “recovering well at home”.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news