British Airways stops flights from Gatwick

world

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:31 IST

British Airways suspended operations at its second London hub at Gatwick airport as the airline industry enters deep hibernation to weather the impact of the coronavirus.

With just over a week to go until the Easter holidays, the IAG SA-owned carrier is contacting customers with the news that flights are off, a spokesperson said by email. Gatwick largely serves British Airways’ leisure travelers, and some flights are still operating from its larger Heathrow hub.

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

“As of 5pm on March 30, of those hospitalised, 1,789 have sadly died,” the health ministry said on its Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the UK government, facing criticism over alleged lack of action to repatriate thousands of Britons stuck in India and other countries, has announced a £75 million plan to charter flights as part of a new partnership with several airlines.

Senior Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma, who last week tested positive and was hospitalised, has now been discharged and is “recovering well at home”.