British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities", just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.
"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.
