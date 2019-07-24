Today in New Delhi, India
British PM Theresa May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II

Theresa May formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as her successor Boris Johnson prepares to take over.

world Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.(REUTERS Photo)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as her successor Boris Johnson prepares to take over.

May arrived at the palace after earlier urging Johnson to deliver Brexit “in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom” -- an allusion to the deep divisions that the issue has caused in the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 19:17 IST

