'Britons should be confident': Govt assures on Covid jab monitoring system
British health secretary Matt Hancock's assurance comes after the vaccine advisory committee suggested on Wednesday that an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine should be given to under 30s where possible due to a "vanishingly" rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.
Britons should be confident that the system to monitor COVID-19 vaccines is working following the change in advice on giving young people the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"People can be reassured that we have the high class safety system run by our world class regulator (...) and then we're totally transparent with all of the side effects, no matter how extremely rare they are like these ones," he told Sky News.
Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday that an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine should be given to under 30s where possible due to a "vanishingly" rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.
Hancock said new guidance would not delay Britain's vaccination programme because alternatives from Pfizer and Moderna would be available for the affected group.
Britain is aiming to give a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine all over-50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July.
Hancock said there were 10.16 million people aged between 18 to 29, of whom 1.6 million had already had a first dose of vaccine.
"We have more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all of the remaining eight and a half million people," he said.
"We are on track to hit the target that we've set that we will ensure every adult in the UK is offered the jab by the end of July."
The recommendation came as regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said 79 people among the more than 20 million who have received the Astra shot in Britain had suffered rare blood clots, 19 of whom had died. But while it found a “reasonably plausible link” to the vaccine, it did not block its usage.