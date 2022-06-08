Brookings chief implicated for illegal lobbying for Qatar: Report
General John Allen — a retired general who served in key leadership roles in the US Central Command and now serves as the head of Brookings Institutions, one of Washington’s premium think tanks — was a lobbyist for the Qatar government and lied about his role, according to a report in The New York Times.
The news report is based on filings by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to a court and pertains to Allen’s role in 2017, when he had retired from military service and was yet to join Brookings.
Allen collaborated with Richard Olson, a former US ambassador to Pakistan, and Imaad Zuberi, a Pakistani-American venture capitalist and political fundraiser, who is serving a prison sentence for falsifying records to conceal his work as a foreign agent while lobbying US government officials, tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions.
A spokesperson for Allen told the Times that the former general had not received any fees, was protecting US interests, and had voluntarily participated in the investigation. US law requires lobbyists for foreign governments to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which Allen had not done.
Allen was allegedly involved in lobbying to help Qatar against United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia’s economic embargo. According to the filings reported by the Times, Allen travelled to Doha, negotiated a payment of $20,000 as speaking fees, and pursued another contract which would have provided him a million dollars though it is not clear if he received it.
In this period, he met top officials of the Donald Trump administration. But Allen neither disclosed his lobbying efforts nor showed documents that revealed his financial interests.
Allen took over as the president of Brookings in 2017.
The report triggered questions about the functioning and finding sources of the world of think tanks in DC, which often accept grants from foreign governments.
Ryan Evans, the founder of warontherocks.com, a respected analysis site on international and security affairs, tweeted, “These accusations against John Allen should be a wake up call for DC think tanks about foreign funding, including and especially from autocratic and/or highly corrupt countries and donors close to them. We all know who the worst offenders are in this town of ours.”
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics