California Gurdwara shootings: 2 mafiosos wanted in India for murders among 17 arrested

The California Police have arrested 17 people in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento County, and other locations, and seized weapons such as AK-47, handguns, and at least one machine gun during several raids carried out in more than 20 places. Two people were wounded in a shooting that took place in California's Sacramento County. (Photo via Gurudwara's official Facebook page)

Reports indicate that at least four are Indian passport holders and the rest are born and brought up as American national Sikhs.

During the Nagar Kirtan, the first event held at Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society on March 26, a shooting occurred, leaving two men in critical condition. The incident took place in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County on Bradshaw Road, where thousands of people had gathered. In response, authorities launched an investigation named Operation Broken Sword, targeting two opposing factions of a criminal syndicate that engaged in various criminal activities, including the sale of firearms and violent crimes. On Sunday, as part of a coordinated "takedown," investigators executed search warrants and seized 41 illegally possessed firearms.

The 17 felony arrests, mostly members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on Sunday according to an announcement made by California attorney general Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District attorney Jennifer Dupré.

2 wanted for murders in India

According to Dupré, two mafia members who are "wanted for a number of murders" in India have been arrested. These individuals are part of rival criminal organisations, accused of committing several violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders, in various counties such as Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced.

The groups to which they belong are believed to be responsible for the mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sikh temple in Sacramento on March 23, 2023. The investigation also revealed that law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from taking place, as stated in a press release.

“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars,” he said.

“An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel,” added Dupré.

High-capacity ammunition magazines seized

Authorities have arrested seven people found with four handguns and two assault weapons with high-capacity ammunition magazines in those vehicles near the parade route, and the suspects’ intent was to take up position along the parade route and shoot at rivals.

Names of the arrested persons

In connection with the guns found in the vehicles near the parade in Sacramento County, eight men were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Their names are: Armandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Harmandeep Singh, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Gursharn Singh, and Grucharan Singh.

Dupre said members of two criminal syndicates responsible for the escalating violence, known as Minta and the AK-47 Group, were initially part of one group before their splintered in rival factions. The district attorney said the motivation behind the violence is still a “little murky,” but that they basically show up to places and try to shoot each other.

Five men were arrested in connection with the Woodland shooting. They are Sahajpreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, Tirath Ram, Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh.

Dupre said Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh were fugitives wanted for murder charges in India. Two other men were arrested on their way to Manteca, where investigators believe they were planning to commit a homicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON