California records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:19 IST

New Covid-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.