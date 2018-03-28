Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower tweets firm worked with several Indian parties, names JD(U)

Christopher Wylie, the whistle-blower who lifted the lid on Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook user data, tweeted on Wednesday details of the political consultancy’s activities in India.

The tweet comes a day after Wylie deposed before a committee of the British Parliament where he said he believed the Congress was a client of the company in India although it also worked on “all kinds of projects” in the country.

“I’ve been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL’s past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question - yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like,” Wylie tweeted.

I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL's past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question - yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like. pic.twitter.com/v8tOmcmy3z — Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 28, 2018

The document tweeted by Wylie reveals that SCL, which is the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, carried out caste surveys in Uttar Pradesh on more than one occasion.

The only party named in the document is the Janata Dal (United), for which SCL India provided electoral research and strategy for the 2010 state elections. That year, JD(U) won the Bihar elections in alliance with the BJP.

On Tuesday, Wylie told the committee: “I believe their client was Congress, but I know that they’ve done all kinds of projects both regionally…I don’t remember a national project, I know regionally.

“I mean India is so big, one state could be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there. I believe I have some documentation on India which I can also provide to the committee.”

The Congress has maintained that it never hired Cambridge Analytica.

On Tuesday, the party dared law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to file an FIR against the firm and its Indian partners and also against Facebook on the basis of the evidence obtained by the government.