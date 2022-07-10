‘Came here to celebrate…’: Lankan protester's ‘royal lunch’ at Rajapaksa's palace

Day after Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential palace was stormed by the protesters, several videos have dominated the social media on how the demonstrators had a gala time there. From cooling themselves off in a swimming pool and strolling across the palatial residence, the protesters left no stone unturned to flaunt about their visit on the internet.



There are reports of people visiting the presidential palace with their family and even enjoying lunch there. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a local resident said he had come to the palace with his family to celebrate.



“The country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace,” he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace: A local in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/eauC30O6mn — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

"This is the first time we have entered the president's house. We have got a good opportunity so I think that the whole country is peaceful now. The corrupted will be finished. I got a chance with my kids to come and have lunch in here. Lunch at Presidential house. A royal lunch," he added.



“We have been showing our displeasure by holding the flag saying that the system that they are continuing for 74 years is repressive of our people, our rights. They were oppressive towards people. They were just clinging on to power by using military forces that's why our sign was the black flag showing the descent to the government. The youth are against this system,” another protester said.

