Camilla’s royal wink trumps social media trends

An enigmatic smile and a wink by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, soon after a photo-op with the visiting Trumps set social media abuzz with tweets and memes enjoying, what a columnist called, her ‘joyously refreshing approach’ to royal duties.

Camilla was standing beside her husband, Prince Charles, US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Clarence House, and as the group moved on after the photo-op, she turned to her protection officer, her face creasing into a smile, and winked.

The video clip of her playful wink soon went viral as a break from the official protocol-dictated formalities accompanying Trump’s three-day state visit.

“Never mind the blimp - Camilla trumped any tub-thumping speechifying or banner waving with one little subversive wink”, one tweeted, while another insisted that “Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing of this visit so far”.

Writer Anna Pasternak wrote in The Daily Telegraph: “What was she trying to communicate? It hardly seems to matter. In one flicker of an eyelid, the Duchess of Cornwall managed to diffuse any tension over President Trump’s visit”.

“And it seemed to encapsulate everything the nation has come to love about her”.

Camilla is the second wife of Prince Charles, who married her after the death of his first wife, Princess Diana, in 1997.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:42 IST