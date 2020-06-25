e-paper
Home / World News / 'Can confidently respond to new Covid-19 outbreaks': Australian PM Morrison

‘Can confidently respond to new Covid-19 outbreaks’: Australian PM Morrison

Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 07:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Sydney
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott said he was confident that the country could move ahead with easing coronavirus restrictions.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott said he was confident that the country could move ahead with easing coronavirus restrictions. (Reuters)
         

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks.

“There will be outbreaks...we can’t go stop-go-stop-go and we can’t flick the light on-and-off-on-and-off-and-on-and-off,” Morrison said, referring to restrictions to curb the spread of the virulent disease.

“So what I’m saying is we are going ahead, we built the protections to deal with outbreaks.”

Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about a second wave of infections saw thousands of people queue, sometimes for hours, to be tested for the virus.

