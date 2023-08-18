Can we trust the 2024 election amid AI deepfake onslaught? Here's what data says

The 2024 American election is on the horizon, and a new player has stepped onto the political stage: AI deepfakes. These cutting-edge artificial intelligence-generated videos and audio clips are blurring the lines between fact and fiction, potentially wielding substantial influence over the democratic process. AI deepfakes, powerful videos altering candidates' actions and speeches, sway votes and evoke emotions, but the actual impact on election remains uncertain.

The rise of AI deepfakes introduces a new layer of complexity to the electoral landscape. These can convincingly alter candidates' speeches, actions, and appearances, leaving us questioning reality itself. The crucial question looms: Who will seize this potent tool, and how will they wield it to further their own agendas?

AI deepfake videos: Swaying votes and shaping opinions

According to a Home Security Heroes survey, a staggering 81.5% of voters admitted that AI deepfake videos had a significant impact on their decisions. 36% of respondents revealed that encountering AI deepfakes had led them to completely change their intended vote.

A substantial 77% of voters reported encountering AI deepfake content related to political candidates. Joe Biden and Donald Trump emerged as the top two candidates featured in AI-generated deepfake content, with 76% and 75% of voters having encountered such content respectively.

The emotional toll of AI Deepfakes

AI deepfakes are not merely technological novelties; they evoke strong emotions among viewers. Among respondents, 43.1% expressed skepticism when faced with AI deepfake content, prompting them to seek reliable sources for fact-checking. Additionally, 41.8% felt misled and misinformed by such content, contributing to eroding trust in media and politicians. A further 26.9% reported feeling anger, as manipulated content fueled their existing biases and convictions.

Concerns for the future

A significant 74.7% of those surveyed expressed concerns about the potential impact of AI deepfakes in the upcoming 2024 election. Despite these concerns, a notable 25% of respondents remained optimistic about the resilience of the American citizenry and the electoral process against the influence of AI deepfakes.

While AI deepfakes undoubtedly introduce new challenges to the political landscape, the extent of their threat remains unknown. Their ability to sway votes and evoke emotions is clear, yet their overall impact on the democratic process is not as dire as some fear. As the 2024 election approaches, awareness and vigilance will be key to navigating the uncharted territory of AI deepfakes. A total of 1474 US citizens, including 51.4% Democrats, 20.6% Republicans, and 28% Independents participated in the Home Security Heroes survey.

