Canada elections: Man arrested for threatening PM Justin Trudeau

An unidentified man has been arrested and charged by police in the province of Ontario for threatening Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was campaigning in the town of Cambridge in late August.

Water Regional Police did not name the person but said he was 32 and was from the town of Kitchener. In a release, they said he has been charged with two counts of uttering threats. The incident occurred on August 29 and local law enforcement launched their investigation after “viewing video of the event, speaking to witnesses, and receiving information provided by the RCMP”.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is tasked with ensuring the safety of the leaders of major Federal parties.

Justin Trudeau has faced protests by noisy crowds at several campaign stops, essentially over his announcement that vaccines will be mandatory for public employees and travel on domestic trains and flights.

On September 6, he was hit by gravel thrown by angry protestors during a campaign stop in the town of London in Ontario. That incident is also being investigated by local police.

That incident occurred as Justin Trudeau was preparing to board his campaign bus and media accompanying him reported that some of them were also hit by fragments.

That was the first incident of violence on the campaign trail leading up to the September 20 Federal elections.

Justin Trudeau also faced similar noisy protests in Surrey in British Columbia, while a campaign event in the town of Bolton in Ontario was cancelled last month due to the gathering of a large number of protestors. However, previous incidents have been restricted to shouting of abuse at Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau said last week that he will “not allow” such “anti-vaxxer mobs” to “dictate how this country gets through this pandemic”. Those attacks have drawn criticism from Justin Trudeau’s principal rival, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, who had tweeted, “This is disgusting and I condemn these actions in the strongest term possible. Political violence is never justified and our media must be free from intimidation, harassment, and violence.”

According to Canadian media reports, the protests have been linked to the fringe People’s Party of Canada but there was no information whether the man arrested in Cambridge had any association with it.