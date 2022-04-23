Canada further relaxes Covid-related travel restrictions
Canadian authorities on Friday further relaxed Covid-related travel requirements for passengers, including those from India, like dropping the need to provide a quarantine plan or having to remain masked in public places for a period of 14 days after arrival.
However, federal authorities have not removed the mask mandate. “All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey,” a statement issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said.
Canada “continues to take a measured approach to adjust border measures,” Canada’s health minister Jean-Yves Duclos tweeted.
The new measures will come into effect on Monday at 1am (10.30am IST).
Fully-vaccinated travellers coming to Canada will no longer have to monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms; quarantine if another traveller in the same travel group exhibits signs or symptoms or tests positive; or maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited.
While negative test results are not required for those considered fully vaccinated, those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will still have to provide pre-entry results prior to boarding a flight for a Canadian destination.
That requirement, however, has been waived for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children between 5 and 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian or tutor.
Children below 5 are already exempted from the test result requirement.
“The health and safety of Canadians remains our top priority and as vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders based on science,” Duclos said in the statement.
All travellers eligible to enter Canada who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will continue to be tested with Covid-19 molecular tests on arrival and on Day 8, and will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Police charge six minors for murder of Indo-Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives as gunmen kill his bodyguard
Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Saturday morning, killing a bodyguard, state media reported. The report said Gen. Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan city of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan. Authorities have arrested some suspects but did not identify them, the report added.
World Book Day 2022: Why it’s celebrated, theme this year, interesting quotes
Every year, April 23 is celebrated as the World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day, to honour the great works by authors around the world. The special day has been marked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as an attempt to promote the love of reading, writing books, translations, publishing and copyright. World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the globe.
5.7 magnitude earthquake in Bosnia kills 1
A strong earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one person, injuring at least two others and sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes. The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Mostar at 11:07 p.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), EMSC said.
Covid uptick continues in these European nations; Shanghai on edge: 10 updates
The authorities in China's financial hub of 25 million residents - Shanghai - said that the city will continue to see mass-testing and Covid-19 curbs until every single case of the deadly virus is eradicated as the hotspot continues to be in headlines for the spread of virus and strict curbs. Shanghai logged around 23,000 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The Covid surge in Europe and China has been the highest since March.
