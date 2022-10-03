Canada express entry rules likely to change from 2023: Details here

Canada express entry is likely to see changes aimed at addressing the labour shortage in the country. The changes could come into motion in 2023. In addition to this, Canada could also issue Invitations to Apply for Permanent Residence (ITAs) to candidates with specific work experience and education. Job vacancies are at a record high in Canada.

“Canada's high immigration targets, including those through Express Entry programs, stem from several factors including a job vacancy rate that currently stands at 5.7%," a CIC report said.

Here are top points on the changes that can be expected in Canada's express entry rules:

1. In the latest express entry draw, Canada issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates, an increase of 500 invitations issued in the previous draw.

2. Invitations were issued to eligible candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

3. While the September 14 draw invited 3,250 candidates, the August 31 draw invited 2,750.

4. Over the first five draws, scores decreased by eight or nine points for each draw.

5. Express entry all-program draws were paused for around 18 months starting December 2020 due to a backlog in applications owing to the Covid pandemic.

