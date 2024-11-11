Canada: Indian consulate organises consular camp in Alberta province

Toronto: Even as a consular camp organised in the province of Alberta was held on Sunday without disruption, a new survey has found that the vast majority of Hindus in Canada are fearful for their safety amid growing distrust of the government and law enforcement. Indians at a consular camp in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on November 3. (PTI)

The camp, held by the Indian consulate in Vancouver, was hosted at a cultural centre in the provincial capital Edmonton.

While a small number of pro-Khalistan elements protested outside the venue, they were restricted to gathering at a distance by local police.

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has said it will “continue to counter Indian diplomats for organising life certificate camps in Canada”. It listed camps scheduled on November 16 and 17 in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

India’s Consulate in Toronto had already announced last week that it was cancelling “some” consular camps. In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, it said, “In a statement on X, the consulate said, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Canada, found that it “reveals striking levels of anxiety and dissatisfaction with how the violence has been addressed”, referring to the attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton by pro-Khalistan radicals on November 3.

The Voice of Canadian Hindus survey found that 98.5% of respondents were aware of recent “hateful attacks” on Hindu temples by extremist groups in Ontario and British Columbia and 95% “do not feel safe in Canada following these attacks”.

It also found that 98% rated the government’s response as “poor or extremely poor”, while 96% also rated law enforcement’s response similarly.

“The survey responses reveal the intense need for action and accountability from all levels of government to address this rising threat,” a release from VHP Canada said. Over 1,000 Hindu-Canadians participated in the poll conducted after the attack.