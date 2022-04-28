Canada lawmakers vote unanimously to call Russia’s attack in Ukraine as genocide
Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide", with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Moscow.
The Canadian House of Commons' motion said war crimes by Russia include mass atrocities, systematic instances of willful killing of Ukrainian civilians, the desecration of corpses, forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, physical harm, mental harm, and rape.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by US President Joe Biden a day earlier.
Biden had said earlier in April that the Ukraine invasion amounted to genocide but had added that lawyers internationally would have to decide whether or not the invasion met the criteria for genocide.
Russia, which denies the genocide charges, calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" and said it was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia. Moscow in turn accuses Ukraine of the genocide of Russian-speaking people, a charge that Ukraine dismisses as nonsense.
Canada is among a number of countries to have imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Wednesday, it imposed further sanctions on 203 individuals whom it says are complicit in Russia's attempted annexation of certain areas of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
Late on Wednesday, Canada also updated its travel advice for Moldova, citing the risk of armed conflict in Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.
The government of Canada asked travelers to exercise a high degree of caution in Moldova and avoid all travel to Transnistria.
The Canadian government has also said it will change its sanctions laws to allow for funds or property seized or sanctioned from Russia to be paid out to help rebuild Ukraine or to those affected by Russia's invasion.
-
Russia cuts off natural gas to 2 NATO nations; EU calls move 'blackmail'
Russia's state energy giant Gazprom has cut off natural gas to two North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries- Poland and Bulgaria, as the war in Ukraine entered the third month. Gazprom said on Wednesday that the decision was taken because both countries, which are part of the European Union, refused to pay in Rubles (Russian currency).
-
Elon Musk has 2 ideas for Twitter. One is to make it ‘politically neutral’
Ever since Elon Musk has bought Twitter, he has been tweeting out ideas that he would like to see on the social media platform and after he toyed with the idea of free speech on Twitter, Musk on Thursday wrote Twitter DMS should have end-to-end encryption like Signal so that the messages can not be hacked. Direct messages that one Twitter user can send to another are now not encrypted.
-
US: 4 dead after shooting in motel, shooter killed after standoff with police
Four people including a motel owner and two employees were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told Associated Press. The suspect involved in the shootout was later killed in a standoff with police, this after he killed another person during a carjacking heist. According to the Gulfport Police Department chief Adam Cooper, the suspect was holed up at a convenience store after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
-
India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity as… : United States
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said India and Russia became partners of choice out of necessity when the United States was not in a position to be New Delhi's partner. But now that the US is working towards strengthening ties with India, there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Blinken said at a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations.
-
UK: Allies must 'double down' and send Ukraine tanks, jets
Britain's top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion. NATO nations have supplied Ukraine with military weapons and gear, including missiles and armored vehicles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics