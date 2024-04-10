 Canada may face another 'catastrophic' wildfire season, says government | World News - Hindustan Times
Canada may face another 'catastrophic' wildfire season, says government

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2024 11:17 PM IST

This winter the country experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures and widespread drought, setting the stage for another punishing wildfire season.

Canada may be facing another "catastrophic" wildfire season, the federal government said on Wednesday, as it forecasted higher-than-normal spring and summer temperatures across much of the country, boosted by El Nino weather conditions.

Satellite image shows wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada(via REUTERS)
Satellite image shows wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada(via REUTERS)

Last year Canada endured its worst-ever fire season, with more than 6,600 blazes burning 15 million hectares, an area roughly seven times the annual average. Eight firefighters died and 230,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

This winter the country experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures and widespread drought, setting the stage for another punishing wildfire season.

Federal ministers warned climate change was contributing to more extreme weather events, including wildfires, drought and heat waves.

"After the staggering wildfire season of 2023, we are once again facing the potential for another active wildfire season this year," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement.

“It is a stark reminder that we need to work together to reduce the risks from our changing climate to keep Canadian communities safe.”

