Canada PM Carney, Trump to have 'brief meeting' at FIFA draw on friday

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet briefly with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Friday's World Cup draw in Washington, Carney's office said, as trade talks between the neighboring countries remain suspended. Carney's office told AFP on Thursday that the two leaders "will have a brief meeting during their time together at the Kennedy Center," (AFP)

The Canadian leader has faced intense scrutiny over the extent of his communication with Trump since the president abruptly called off trade talks in October, citing anger over an anti-tariff television ad.

Carney drew criticism late last month at the G20 meetings in South Africa when, asked by a reporter when he last spoke to Trump, answered, "who cares?"

The prime minister said he did not have a "burning issue" to discuss with the president, stressing that the important step would be a US decision to restart trade talks.

Carney has maintained his government will be ready for further negotiations as soon as the United States decides to re-engage.

Carney will also meet Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, the first time the competition will be held across three countries.

The three countries also remain bound by an existing North American free trade agreement, which has substantially eased the tariff burden on goods flowing through the region.

But that agreement, called the USMCA, is up for renewal next year, and the Trump administration has indicated it may seek major changes to the North American free trade landscape.