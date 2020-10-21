e-paper
Home / World News / Canada PM Trudeau puts fate of government on line with call for confidence vote

Canada PM Trudeau puts fate of government on line with call for confidence vote

Trudeau, who insists he does not want an early election, said the mandate of the proposed committee showed the opposition had lost confidence in him.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Ottawa, Canada
Trudeau’s party only won a minority of seats in an October 2019 election and need backing from another party to survive(REUTERS)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday put the fate of his Liberal government on the line, saying an opposition push to probe how Ottawa is tackling the coronavirus would be put to a confidence vote on Wednesday.

The Liberals, who only won a minority of seats in an October 2019 election, need backing from another party to survive. Trudeau’s fate depends on the left-leaning New Democrats, whose leader Jagmeet Singh said he had no interest in a vote.

“I will not give the Prime Minister an excuse to plunge the country into an election. My goal is to help people and I will continue doing that,” said Singh, who nevertheless did not say how his party would vote on Wednesday.

The Liberals are under attack from the official opposition Conservatives, who allege some of the more than C$200 billion ($152.5 billion) handed out in coronavirus aid programs has been misspent.

The Conservatives want to create a committee to examine what they call the government’s ethical problems. One area of focus is payments to Trudeau’s wife and mother by a charity chosen to manage a student grant program.

Trudeau, who insists he does not want an early election, said the mandate of the proposed committee showed the opposition had lost confidence in him. There is some speculation in Ottawa that he wants to go to voters before some of the expensive aid programs are wound down.

But a Canadian Broadcasting Corp aggregate tracker of recent opinion polls put the Liberals at 36.5% public support, with the Conservatives at 30.8%, which strongly suggests another minority for Trudeau.

“The opposition is going to have to decide whether they want to make this minority parliament work or whether they have lost confidence in the government,” said Trudeau, who is proposing a committee with a broader mandate to probe the response to a pandemic that has killed 9,778 people in Canada.

Singh told reporters he had his own suggestions on how the committee should work and said the two sides were close.

But he also blasted Trudeau’s stance as ludicrous and farcical, and accused the Prime Minister of seeking an election while blaming the opposition. The vote is set for around 3:15 p.m. Eastern (1915 GMT).

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole - who must decide whether he wants to continue his efforts - earlier told reporters that what he called a misuse of funds should be probed.

The Canadian dollar was little changed on the news. It had earlier edged higher against the greenback as investors weighed the prospects for U.S. economic stimulus.

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
