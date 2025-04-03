Menu Explore
Canada polls: Over 75 candidates of Indian origin vying to enter House of Commons

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 03, 2025 11:51 AM IST

The ruling party has two Indo-Canadian Cabinet Ministers seeking re-election – Anita Anand from Oakville East and Kamal Khera from Brampton West, both in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto: Over 75 candidates of Indian origin, a record number, will be vying to enter the House of Commons in the 2025 Federal election. That number could rise further as Federal parties have not yet declared all their nominations for the April 28 poll.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (centre), who is returning to Federal politics, at a community function in March. (Amarjeet Sohi/X)
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (centre), who is returning to Federal politics, at a community function in March. (Amarjeet Sohi/X)

According to details of the nominations already announced, the ruling Liberal Party will have at least 17 Indo-Canadian candidates, the principal opposition Conservatives 27 or more. Other candidates will be from the New Democratic Party, which has 10 at this time, the People’s Party of Canada with eight, the Green Party with one and a couple of prominent independents.

Over 50 of the candidates, more than two-third, have roots in Punjab. A large number of them, nearly 50, will make their debut in Federal politics.

There were approximately 60 Indo-Canadian candidates in the 2021 Federal election. There were 21 Indo-Canadian MPs in the House which was dissolved last month as the election was called. That number is likely to rise in 2025.

The ruling party has two Indo-Canadian Cabinet Ministers seeking re-election – Anita Anand from Oakville East and Kamal Khera from Brampton West, both in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.

Former Cabinet Ministers Arif Virani and Harjit Sajjan announced earlier they were opting out of the 2025 election.

Other former Liberal Ministers, including Bardish Chagger from Waterloo and Ruby Sahota from Brampton North-Caledon, remain in the fray. Amarjeet Sohi, who was a Cabinet Minister from 2015 to 2019 and is currently Mayor of Edmonton, is returning to Federal politics and contesting from Edmonton SouthEast in Alberta.

There are some prominent absences like three-term MP Chandra Arya, who was disqualified by the Liberal Party from contesting from his riding of Nepean last month. The candidate taking his place there is Prime Minister Mark Carney.

NDP Jagmeet Singh will seek re-election from Burnaby Central in British Columbia.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
