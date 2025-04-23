Canada polls: Record number of 7.3 million citizens participate in early voting

Toronto: A record number of nearly 7.3 million Canadian citizens participated in early voting ahead of the April 28 federal election. Prime Minister Mark Carney greets supporters during his visit at Chez Ben restaurant as part of his Liberal Party election campaign tour in Granby, Quebec, Canada, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Advance polls were open from Friday, April 18, to Monday, April 21. “According to the preliminary figures, 7.3 million electors voted at the advance polls in this general election. This is a 25% increase from the 5.8 million electors who voted in advance in the 2021 general election,” a release from Elections Canada noted.

It was also approximately 42% of the total turnout for the 2021 federal election, which was 17.2 million or about 63% of the electorate at the time.

The advance voting numbers may be higher as Elections Canada said the numbers released on Tuesday were an “estimate” and some polls “may not have reported yet”.

There appears to be greater enthusiasm for this election than the mid-term poll four years earlier, as the ruling Liberal Party is now led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed charge just over a month ago. And, there are those seeking change in government that are supporting the opposition Conservative Party in large number.

The race for power is limited to the ruling party and the Conservatives, with both polling at high levels, leaving other federal parties marooned in the single digits or low double digits.

According to a three-day rolling poll from the agency Nanos Research, released on Tuesday, the Liberals have 43% support, six points ahead of the Conservatives.

As per the aggregator 338 Canada, the Liberals are in position to secure 185 seats, which will out them comfortably over the 172-mark required for a majority in the 343-seat House of Commons.

The rolling daily tracker from Mainstreet Research showed the two main parties tied at 40.4% support each.

Given the current scenario, it is likely that Carney will be able to form a majority government.