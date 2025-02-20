* Canada refugee claims drop as country issues fewer visas

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO, - Refugee claims in Canada are dropping from historic highs as the country grants fewer visas and advocates worry legitimate claimants are being left stranded with few good options.

About 11,840 people filed refugee claims in Canada in January, down from a high of 19,821 in July, Immigration and Refugee Board data shows. This was the lowest monthly figure since September 2023.

Canada is publicly discouraging asylum-seekers and clamping down on the visas it issues, aiming to gradually reduce the population and reduce strain on services amid a broader backlash against migrants.

Last year Canada issued about 1.5 million visitor visas, down from about 1.8 million in 2023, according to government data.

The decline was particularly sharp for certain countries that have been significant sources of asylum-seekers, Reuters analysis shows.

The number of visitor visas granted to Bangladeshi citizens dropped to 27,975 from 45,322; Haitians dropped to 5,487 from 8,984; Nigerians, to 51,828 from 79,378. Visitor visas to some countries with high refugee acceptance rates have declined from 2023. Last year Canada granted visitor visas to 330 Afghans, down from 468; 38,075 Iranians, down from 57,127; 2,019 Ugandans, from 6,096; 1,174 Syrians, from 2,716; and 3,199 Kenyans, from 11,464.

The number of pending claims is still at a historic high - 278,457 in January, according to the Immigration and Refugee Board. Canada has no asylum-seeker visas. Anyone who wants to claim refugee status must come as a visitor, student or worker - or sneak into the country, no easy feat for a place surrounded by water and an agreement with the United States to turn back asylum-seekers.

Displaced people can also wait in refugee camps, potentially for years, in hopes they will be selected for resettlement.

Canada is using heightened scrutiny of visa applications from countries with the "highest rates of abuse" with the aim of ensuring visas are used for their intended purpose, Renee LeBlanc Proctor, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marc Miller, wrote in an email.

"This work additionally protects the asylum process ... so that it is available for those who need it most."

At a time of global displacement, advocates argue, Canada's clampdown leaves desperate people with no good options. "It's very problematic," said Diana Gallego, co-executive director at Toronto-based FCJ Refugee Centre, which provides services to asylum-seekers.

"If people are fleeing persecution the only way that some of them may find safe haven is having an exit visa because, if not, they are forced to cross borders walking, putting their lives in danger."

Gallego said the centre is seeing fewer people, although she does not know if they are being sent elsewhere.

"It's like invisible walls."

