Canada sending Covid-19 relief supplies to India

A Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will depart on Wednesday carrying critical medication and ventilators to help support India’s battle against the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The shipment that is being sent via a CC-150 Polaris aircraft from 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton and will include 25,000 vials of the anti-viral remdesivir as well as 50 ventilators.

This announcement came soon after a virtual conference between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau on the margins of the ongoing G7 Foreign Ministers’ meet in London. While the bilateral was originally supposed to be in person, the detection of Covid-19 infection within the Indian delegation caused that to be cancelled.

Canada will send up to 350 ventilators in total, including this consignment of 50, “to help respond to the critical situation across India”, a statement from Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said.

The Canadian Government is also providing support through UNICEF’s response to the pandemic in India with the urgent provision of 1,450 oxygen concentrators. This support is in addition to Canada’s $10 million donation to the Canadian Red Cross Society, which is supporting the Indian Red Cross Society’s procurement of essential supplies and medicines.

Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, “Canada continues to stand in solidarity with the people of India. We must all unite in this hour of need and work together in the global fight against this virus that is devastating lives across the globe.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, as he said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge and has reminded countries around the world that we are better off with each other’s help. That’s why the Canadian Armed Forces will support and transfer supplies to our friends in India to help defeat Covid-19. Throughout this pandemic and into the future, Canada will continue to be there for our allies in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The province of Ontario is also sending 3,000 ventilators to India, and another province Saskatchewan has announced it will dispatch 100 ventilators. “Saskatchewan has a close and growing friendship with India, so it is incumbent on us to assist them where we can during this challenging time in their country,” the province’s Premier Scott Moe said.

The Federal package was prepared after “identifying the needs and requirements on the ground and how best Canada can assist, these requested medical supplies have been made available to help bring some relief to those affected by Covid-19 in India,” the country’s Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, said.