Canada: Victim of fatal targeted attack in British Colombia identified as Indo-Canadian

Published on Jan 05, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Indo-Canadian Tejindar Singh Randhawa, 61, was stabbed in Penticton on December 17. According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times before fleeing

An official of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia. (Picture for representational purpose only) (AP)
An official of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia. (Picture for representational purpose only) (AP)
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Toronto: The victim of a fatal targeted attack in a town in British Columbia last month has been identified by law enforcement as a 61-year-old Indo-Canadian.

While Tejindar Singh Randhawa was stabbed in Penticton on December 17, his name was only released by the town’s unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Wednesday.

“In our continued effort to advance this investigation, and with support from the victim’s family, RCMP have released his name,” a statement said.

At 5.11pm on December 17, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a business. “Police believed this is a targeted attack and that there is no further risk to the greater public,” a statement the time of the incident noted.

It also mentioned the victim was “known to police”, but the RCMP hasn’t elaborated on that detail.

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times before fleeing on foot. Police were unsuccessful in tracking down the perpetrator.

The attack occurred in a busy area with several businesses in the vicinity. Police described the stabbing as an “isolated incident” and stressed there was no threat to the public. The statement on Wednesday quoted Penticton RCMP spokesperson Constable James Grandy as stating that the investigation is “progressing”.

Randhawa was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive but he later succumbed to his injuries on December 21. A day later, police said they were now investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

Police are seeking information, if any, from passersby and possible footage from vehicles in the area with dashcams.

According to an online memorial to the victim, better known as Ted, was born in Manila in the Philippines and later moved to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in India.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

