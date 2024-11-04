Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada wants energy sector to cut emissions by up to 35% below 2019 levels

Reuters |
Nov 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST

CANADA-EMISSIONS/ (PIX):Canada wants energy sector to cut emissions by up to 35% below 2019 levels

Nov 4 - The Canadian government on Monday released draft regulations that would cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector by 35% from 2019 levels, slightly less than initially envisaged.

Canada wants energy sector to cut emissions by up to 35% below 2019 levels
Canada wants energy sector to cut emissions by up to 35% below 2019 levels

The regulations would create a cap-and-trade system designed to recognize better-performing companies and give an incentive to higher-polluting firms to make their production processes cleaner, the environment ministry said in a news release.

The Liberal government had initially said it wanted the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions by up to 38% from 2019 levels by 2030. Monday's news release made no mention of 2030.

The draft rules are designed to put a clear limit on pollution from oil and gas production, Ottawa says.

"The proposed regulations work by setting a cap on greenhouse gas pollution within the sector, equivalent to 35% below 2019 levels," the release said.

Government ministers will give more details of the regulations at 1 p.m. EST on Monday.

The energy industry and oil-producing provinces say the regulations are in effect a production cap that will kill jobs and cut tax revenue.

"The proposed regulations put a limit on pollution, not production ... are carefully designed around what is technically achievable within the sector, while allowing continued production growth," said the release.

Formal consultations on the regulations will run from Nov. 9 until Jan. 8 of next year. The final version will be published in 2025, Ottawa said, but gave no details on timing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //