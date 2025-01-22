Canada will respond to Trump’s tariffs in a robust manner: Trudeau

Toronto: Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa will retaliate in a robust manner if US President Donald Trump does impose 25% tariffs upon it, over three-fourth of Canadians want an immediate Federal election so a new government has a mandate to deal with America. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by Minister of Finance Dominic LeBlanc, back left to right, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, as he holds a press conference during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, on Tuesday. (AP)

Following a Cabinet retreat at a resort in Quebec, Trudeau said, “Everything is on the table, and I support the principle of dollar-for-dollar matching tariffs.”

This was his reaction to Trump’s statement in the Oval Office on Monday that tariffs on Canada could be coming on February 1. “We are prepared for every possible scenario,” Trudeau added.

At a press conference in Montebello, Quebec, Trudeau stressed the focus was on avoiding tariffs. But, he said, “If they do move forward with tariffs, our response will be robust and rapid and measures but very strong.”

However, Canadians don’t appear to have confidence that the Trudeau government should be in charge while dealing with the Trump threat.

A survey by the agency Ipsos for the outlet Global News showed that 77% of those polled felt a general election should be held immediately so a winner has the mandate to negotiate with Washington.

Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker posted on X, “Election to give federal govt strong mandate to deal with Trump govt? 77% support. This is BEFORE Feb 1st tariff threat. As united as Cdns get on anything.”

At the same time, 82% of respondents favoured retaliatory tariffs.

Trudeau is only in office till March, as the ruling Liberal Party will elect a new leader that month. The victor in that contest will replace Trudeau as Prime Minister and will face the immediate challenges of the Trump tariffs along with potential no confidence vote after the House of Commons resumes sitting on March 24 following a prorogation.

The major candidates in that contest, former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney have also stated they are for retaliatory tariffs.

According to the government-funded outlet CBC News, Ottawa is looking at imposing counter-tariffs on $37 billion worth of American imports if Trump acts, and that figure could rise to $110 billion.

The Trump threat is already impacting the Liberal leadership race as well as others, as the Premier of the province of Ontario Doug Ford said on Monday he could call snap elections. “I need a clear mandate from the people of Ontario. Not for tomorrow, or the next day — for four years of dealing with our American friends,” Ford said.

Trump’s shadow could also fall upon the Federal elections, which are scheduled for October but could occur as early as this spring.