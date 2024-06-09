Canada's intelligence chief quietly visited India twice this year: Report

Amid strain in ties between India and Canada since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault quietly visited India twice in February and March this year, reported news agency PTI. The visits were aimed at apprising Indian officials of the case relating to the killing of Nijjar. Amid strain in ties between India and Canada since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault quietly visited India twice in February and March this year(Bloomberg)

The report says that Canada's intelligence agency chief shared information that emerged during Ottawa's investigation into the killing of Nijjar. However, Canadian authorities haven't disclosed the nature of the talks during Vigneault's India visit. Notably, Canada has been claiming India's hand in Nijjar's death. However, India has vehemently denied any role and asked Canada to provide evidence.

"We can confirm that the Director of CSIS, David Vigneault, has travelled to India but we do not comment on the nature or substance of closed-door meetings," said a government of Canada official.

"With that said, since Canada became aware of the credible allegations, we have consistently provided all the information we can to India on the Nijjar case, through multiple channels. This has also been noted by Prime Minister Trudeau and Canada's minister for public safety on the public record," he added.

Canadian authorities have arrested four Indian nationals - Amandeep Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar on charges of alleged involvement in Nijjar's killing. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the killing.

"Canada's priorities from the start have been to ensure truth and accountability. This is in both our countries' interest. In this regard, Canada continues to underscore the importance of the ongoing, independent investigation led by the RCMP," the Canadian government offical said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18, 2023.