 Canada's intelligence chief quietly visited India twice this year: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada's intelligence chief quietly visited India twice this year: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2024 10:46 PM IST

The report says that Canada's intelligence chief shared information that emerged during Ottawa's investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar.

Amid strain in ties between India and Canada since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault quietly visited India twice in February and March this year, reported news agency PTI. The visits were aimed at apprising Indian officials of the case relating to the killing of Nijjar.

Amid strain in ties between India and Canada since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault quietly visited India twice in February and March this year(Bloomberg)
Amid strain in ties between India and Canada since the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault quietly visited India twice in February and March this year(Bloomberg)

The report says that Canada's intelligence agency chief shared information that emerged during Ottawa's investigation into the killing of Nijjar. However, Canadian authorities haven't disclosed the nature of the talks during Vigneault's India visit. Notably, Canada has been claiming India's hand in Nijjar's death. However, India has vehemently denied any role and asked Canada to provide evidence.

ALSO READ| Watch: Air Canada Boeing catches fire moments after takeoff, lands safely

"We can confirm that the Director of CSIS, David Vigneault, has travelled to India but we do not comment on the nature or substance of closed-door meetings," said a government of Canada official.

"With that said, since Canada became aware of the credible allegations, we have consistently provided all the information we can to India on the Nijjar case, through multiple channels. This has also been noted by Prime Minister Trudeau and Canada's minister for public safety on the public record," he added.

Canadian authorities have arrested four Indian nationals - Amandeep Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar on charges of alleged involvement in Nijjar's killing. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the killing.

"Canada's priorities from the start have been to ensure truth and accountability. This is in both our countries' interest. In this regard, Canada continues to underscore the importance of the ongoing, independent investigation led by the RCMP," the Canadian government offical said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Canada's intelligence chief quietly visited India twice this year: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On