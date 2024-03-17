Canada's Justin Trudeau says he thinks about 'quitting his crazy job, but...'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that he thought about quitting his “crazy job” every day but insisted he would stay in office until the next election, reported news agency Reuters. Federal election is due to be held by October 2025 in Canada and recent surveys claim diminishing support for Justin Trudeau. Surveys of public opinion show the Liberals would be defeated by the right-of-centre Conservatives. Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister(Bloomberg)

"I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point," Justin Trudeau told French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada in an interview on Friday.

When asked whether he thought about quitting, Trudeau laughed and replied: "I think about quitting every day. It's a crazy job I'm doing, making personal sacrifices. During the interview, the Prime Minister also claimed that democracies around the world were under attack.

"Of course, it's super tough, it's super not great at times. But my God, the path we're on is so precarious, democracies are under such attack around the world," said Trudeau.

Canada is facing issues like the housing crisis and a surge in criminal incidents. Conservatives have promised to deal with the government's budget deficit.

Trudeau is also under criticism over the government's carbon tax policy. The carbon tax is due to go up again on April 1 and Trudeau has reiterated the government would not heed calls from some provincial premiers to freeze the increase.

"I entered politics not to be popular, not for personal reasons, (but) because I want to serve and I know I have something to offer," said Trudeau.

In personal life as well, Trudeau has suffered setback.In 2023, Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple got married in May 2005. They have three children, 14-year-old, Ella-Grace, Xavier, 15, and nine-year-old Hadrien.