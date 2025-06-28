Canadian tourist mysteriously found dead in Dominican Republic in Sudiksha Konanki-like drowning

Dorian MacDonald, a 38-year-old Canadian tourist, was found dead in the Dominican Republic’s popular Puerto Plata resort town, CTV reported. The Nova Scotia resident's death, under mysterious circumstances, comes about three months after University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance and presumed drowning in Punta Cana. Dorian MacDonald was found dead in Dominican Republic months after Sudiksha Konanki's presumed drowning (Facebook)

According to the CTV report, MacDonald, staying alone at a Puerto Plata hotel, took a late-night walk around 2 AM on June 20, near the beach. An hour later, at approximately 3 AM, a 911 call reported him missing. His body was later discovered, with Dominican authorities classifying the death as a drowning, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Police found his body in the water during high tide at 4:15 AM local time. Global Affairs Canada (GAC) spokesperson told CTV News that the department is ‘aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in the Dominican Republic’, but did not reveal details due to ‘privacy considerations’. The 38-year-old's family is yet to issue a statement.

GoFundMe set up

Tara McKenzie, a close friend, described MacDonald as a ‘brother’ on a GoFundMe page, raising over $33,000 toward a $40,000 goal for funeral expenses. She highlighted his vibrant personality, noting his ‘infectious laugh’ and generous spirit.

“The painful reality is now facing the unthinkable task of trying to bring him back to Nova Scotia in a timely manner—to his Mom, his sisters, his family, his people. As much as we know how much he loved D.R (IYKYK) we need him home,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Sudiksha Konanki’s case

Like MacDonald, Konanki vanished during a pre-dawn beach visit at Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana on March 6. She was last seen on CCTV at 4:15 AM with Joshua Riibe, who reported being swept by a wave while swimming.

Konanki’s case saw extensive searches, yet her body wasn’t found, prompting her parents to request a death declaration.