Canadian journalist slams Canada's approach to Khalistan issue: ‘National disgrace…’

Canadian journalist Terry Milewski on Sunday criticized Canada's approach to the Khalistan issue, calling it "hypocritical" and a "national disgrace." Canadian journalist Terry Milewski (Photo - ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Milewski expressed his concerns about Canada's handling of the Khalistani separatism, stating, "I have been saying for 20 years that Canada has been hypocritical in its approach to the Khalistani menace. The Khalistan issue, as it's been treated by Canada over the years, has been a national disgrace."

He further disputed claims that Australia Today being blocked and attributed the issue to a long-standing commercial negotiation between Facebook and Canadian regulators, who insist that content creators should be paid.

"All you have to do is click on the site and see if it's blocked. I can tell you that it's not; it hasn't been since the very beginning... It hasn't been blocked, it hasn't been banned, it hasn't been censored. Australia Today is an excellent publication. They serve the Indian diaspora in Australia very well. They and their supposed defenders have been fooled..." Milewski said.

"The only problem with access to the site is if you insist on getting it only on Facebook. But if you just go to the site, there's no problem. The issue is a long-standing commercial negotiation, a difference of opinion between Facebook and Canadian regulators, who insist that content creators should be paid..." he added.

Milewski also condemned the recent Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, attributing these incidents to the failure of Canadian politicians to address the growing influence of Khalistani separatism over the past 40 years.

"This is extremely disturbing, and it arises from the utter folly of Canadian politicians over 40 years," he said.

"It is an open aggression by Khalistanis aimed at Hindu temples in this case, and it is extremely worrying..." he added.

Milewski also shared his insights on the potential impact of the US presidential election on India-Canada relations. Speaking about Donald Trump's "unpredictability," Milewski noted that Trump has a good relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been praising the incoming administration and looking forward to working with Trump.

"Trump is nothing if not unpredictable. He gets along very well with PM Modi and Modi has been very assiduous in peppering the incoming administration with praise and looking forward to working with his friend Donald Trump." he said.

Notably, there have been rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Canada has alleged India's role behind the killing of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist designated by India. New Delhi has strongly denied the charge, calling it "absurd" and "motivated."

Recently, the ties further deteriorated following the Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.