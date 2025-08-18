Canadian leader keen to build on Alberta province’s strong trade ties with India

Toronto: The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta has said she wants to “build” on the relationship with India. Shane Getson, chair of Alberta’s India Trade Advisory Committee, addressing the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) gathering. (Credit: CHCC)

In a message to the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC), Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said, “Alberta is excited to build on our long-standing ties with India, pursuing new avenues for trade and collaboration.”

That message was sent to mark the 4th Invest India Invest Canada networking forum organised in Alberta on Saturday evening. The event was held in Edmonton, capital of the province.

Alberta has already appointed a parliamentary secretary in the provincial government to lead its India Trade Advisory Committee. Shane Getson, who chairs the committee, in a message, said, “Alberta is committed to deepening trade and cultural ties with India and the broader South Asian community. Events like this are essential for building relationships, encouraging investment, and fostering inclusive growth across communities.”

In a statement, CHCC said the function focused on “strengthening trade, investment, and community partnerships between Canada and India” and “brought together business leaders, government officials, and community members for an inspiring celebration of economic opportunity and cultural connection”.

It added that in his address, Getson stressed “on the importance of investment, his vision for visiting India, and how ties between India and Alberta can grow to even greater levels”.

Those messages came even as several Canadian provinces seek stronger trade ties with India, particularly in the face of the tariff threat from the Administration of US President Donald Trump.

Scott Moe, the premier of Saskatchewan, has led four trade delegations to India, with the latest coming in February this year. Ontario has had regular trade visits at a ministerial level to India.

Even Quebec is looking at building ties, specially in diversifying trade in steel, aluminium and copper so as to reduce its dependence on America.

In a message on Independence Day in French, Quebec’s Ministry of International Relations and Francophonie, said the province was “proud of its continued presence in Mumbai” since 2008, “strengthening its long-standing ties with India and diversifying its markets!”