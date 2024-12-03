Canadian media outlet alleges India interfered in 2022 race for Conservative Party leadership

Toronto: While a report in a Canadian outlet alleged that India interfered in the 2022 race to elect the leader of the Conservative Party, the principals involved in that process have rebutted that claim. Opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on November 26. (REUTERS)

The report in the government-funded outlet (akin to Doordarshan in India) CBC News alleged, citing unnamed sources, that Indian agents “attempted to derail” the candidacy of Patrick Brown, who is currently the Mayor of the Greater Toronto Area township of Brampton.

It quoted the sources saying “Indian consulate representatives” put pressure on Brown’s campaign co-chair Michelle Rempel Garner to leave, which she did in June that year.

That particular contest was won handily by current Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in the first round, as he garnered nearly 70% of the votes. Brown was never considered a serious candidate for the post.

Garner refuted the imputation in the CBC News’ report, as she told the outlet in a written statement, “I left Mr Brown’s campaign completely of my own volition.”

“In no instance was I coerced in any manner, by anyone, at any time. I am an experienced parliamentarian, seasoned communicator, and former cabinet minister who has proven more than capable of developing senior grade positions entirely based on my own read of a situation…to suggest that I’m not is ridiculous,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, Brown said, “I have no reason to believe that such interference altered the final outcome of the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.”

The statement came as he was summoned to appear before a Standing Committee of the House of Commons looking into alleged Indian interference in Canada. “I have no new evidence to contribute to the committee’s proceedings and am concerned that my appearance has been sought for political reasons rather than matters of substantive policy,” he added.

He said that he takes the matter of foreign interference “very seriously” but he had “no desire to be drawn into partisan disputes unfolding in Ottawa”.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told the outlet that the Canadian Security Intelligence Services (CSIS) never advised it “of any intelligence suggesting there was foreign interference in the leadership contest”.

“This is the first time we have heard about it,” she added.

The CBC News report came as the ruling Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to flounder in public opinion, trailing the Conservatives by nearly 20% in recent surveys. The government is expected to face a no confidence motion moved by the Opposition in the days ahead.