Canadian party distances from politician who attended farmers’ rally

Canada’s Conservative Party has distanced itself from a former candidate for a seat in the House of Commons, who had recently appeared at the protests by farmers at the Delhi border.

Ramandeep Brar had contested from the riding (constituency) of Brampton South in the October 2019 federal elections but suffered a heavy defeat to sitting MP Sonia Sidhu. While Brar has been described as a Conservative Party leader, a spokesman for its leader Erin O’Toole described him as a “private citizen” and added, “Currently there is no Conservative candidate in Brampton South since Conservative Party members have not yet chosen their candidate for the next election.”

In response to queries from the Hindustan Times in this regard, the spokesperson, Cory Hann, also had some sharp words for Brar’s presence at the protests at Kundli even as there is public backlash against Canadian politicians who have travelled abroad in recent days for non-essential reasons despite a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “Mr O’Toole has continued to emphasise the necessity for all members of caucus to follow all public health guidance including travel advisories. Canadians have made it clear that those with political ambitions would be wise to follow that same guidance.”

Several politicians have lost their posts due to their travels during this period, including MP Kamal Khera, who resigned as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for International Development.

Brar holds an Overseas Citizen of India or OCI card, a lifelong visa. While OCIs were not allowed to travel to India in the initial months of the coronavirus crisis, such restrictions were later lifted by late summer of 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated that it was aware of Brar’s presence at the protests and was ascertaining if he violated norms for getting an OCI card.