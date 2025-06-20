Canadian premiers urge Carney to appoint Brad Wall as High Commissioner to India

Toronto: The premiers of two Canadian provinces have suggested that Prime Minister Mark Carney appoint a former leader of Saskatchewan as the country’s next High Commissioner to India. Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday. (AP)

Brad Wall was the premier (equivalent of an Indian chief minister) for over a decade from 2007 to 2018. His successor in that position, Scott Moe, told reporters that Wall would make the ideal candidate for Canada’s top diplomat in New Delhi.

According to the outlet National Post, Moe said he would be a “proponent” of such an appointment because “of the effort and focus that he provided” the relations between the province and India and “province-to-industry relations in not just India but in many countries around the world.”

He made these remarks on Wednesday at the joint press conference with his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith. And she agreed with him, saying, “I’d be supportive of that.”

She added, “I think that Saskatchewan has done incredibly impressive work on expanding its footprint internationally through its trade offices, in particular India.”

Wall played a central role in securing a contract for the Saskatchewan-based Cameco Corporation, to supply over seven million pounds of uranium concentrate to India, over a five-year timeframe in 2015. Wall was present in person as the contract was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a bilateral visit that spring, and his then Canadian counterpart Stephen Harper.

The decision to appoint HCs to each other’s capitals came when Modi met Canadian PM Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis on Tuesday.

While Canada’s last High Commissioner Cameron Mackay left last summer, his Indian counterpart Sanjay Kumar Verma was among the six officials New Delhi withdrew in October 2024 after Ottawa asked for waiving of their diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned in connection with violent criminal activity in the country. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats including its Acting High Commissioner at the time.