Car bomb explodes near foreign compound in Afghanistan’s Kabul
world Updated: Jan 14, 2019 21:05 IST
A car bomb exploded near a foreign compound in the east of Kabul on Monday, officials said, in the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast had targeted Green Village, where some foreign workers are based.
