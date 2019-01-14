 Car bomb explodes near foreign compound in Afghanistan’s Kabul
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Car bomb explodes near foreign compound in Afghanistan’s Kabul

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast had targeted Green Village, where some foreign workers are based.

world Updated: Jan 14, 2019 21:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kabul,car bomb,Afghanistan
A car bomb exploded near a foreign compound in the east of Kabul on Monday, officials said, in the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.(Representative Image/AFP File Photo)

A car bomb exploded near a foreign compound in the east of Kabul on Monday, officials said, in the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast had targeted Green Village, where some foreign workers are based.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 20:51 IST

tags

more from world